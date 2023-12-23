Antwerp-Westerlo puts on a spectacle on the Bosuil, but is just not a winner

#AntwerpWesterlo #puts #spectacle #Bosuil #winner

‘Tuur, Tuur, Tuur’ echoed in the Bosuil before kick-off. For a change, not for Arthur Vermeeren, but for Tuur Dierckx. The wing attacker, who plays for the Greek Atromitos, kicked off in Deurne-Noord. His name was chanted for both supporter clans, because the Broechem native was promoted with Antwerp and Westerlo.

Strong Gamecocks

The Great Old, where Vines took the place of the injured Wijndal and Muja started on the wing, tried – as always at home – to start furiously. After a minute and a half, Ejuke hit Tagir’s head. A good block from the Turk. Tagir awake, Westerlo awake. Because after that the Gamecocks, with Vaesen in the striker and Jordanov kicking off in place of Reynolds, took the best chances.

Coulibaly seemed to pull the emergency brake on Vaesen early in the match, but referee Van Driessche and the VAR did not make a sound. Madsen was able to lash out several times and forced Butez to make a good save once. The Dane hit the foot of the Antwerp final piece from an acute angle. His other attempts were either not framed or too bland. Sydorchuk also scored from far away and Yow had to do more with a perfectly delivered cross from Chadli.

Efficient Antwerp

No, the visitors did not play football like a team in danger of relegation. Rik De Mil had positioned his team perfectly and after the recent 6 on 6, the Gamecocks played with a lot of confidence. Antwerp had a hard time in midfield and had to make do with some half-chances. In the bargain, Van Bommel was forced to intervene. After more than half an hour, De Laet came on for the slightly injured Bataille.

Van Bommel would not have been satisfied until then. Ekkelenkamp took a long pass poorly, preventing him from printing and Muja fired a shot from distance that prevented Bolat from getting into trouble. Yet the Turkish-Belgian goalkeeper had to give up – a little too easily – against his ex-club. Vermeeren found space at Muja on the left and the Albanian smoothly cut inside past Jordanov. His slide went under Bolat and the Antwerp lead was a fact.

Stassin gets his shot

Not entirely according to the course of events, but at an important moment. Especially because the team number 1 had come out of the dressing room better and Westel was initially less dangerous after the break. Janssen’s swipe went into the corner via an ultimate block by Neustädter. Vines’ corner was deflected against the post by Coulibaly.

RAFC came out of the break more dangerous, but again the goal fell on the side with the least danger. First because Butez made a mistake on a not too dangerous shot by substitute Van den Keybus. The home goalkeeper had to clamp or box the ball far away, but he did something in between, so Stassin, who also came on, had to push in the rebound. He did not even make the selection at Westerlo in the past two matches.

Unlikely lock

Five minutes later, Stassin got his full measure, now with a much better goal, from more than twenty meters. His shot went exactly into the far corner and that was the signal for Van Bommel to drop Alderweireld into the attack. With results. The captain was good for an assist against Anderlecht, now he did it all himself. Chest check, bam, in! Bolat nailed to the ground.

It was the start of an overwhelming final offensive by the national champion. Bolat saved from close range on Ilenikhena’s effort and with three minutes left on the clock Janssen encountered a phenomenal block from a visiting defender. Ilenikhena also came close to the winning goal, but his header skimmed over the crossbar.

The 2-2 remained on the scoreboard and Antwerp was unable to win for the second home match in a row. The gap with Union is already fifteen points. Westerlo has now been unbeaten for three games and remains in twelfth place ahead of Charleroi. Antwerp will close 2023 on December 26 at the place where it won the national title: in Genk. Westerlo will receive RWDM on Tuesday.

ENDWesterlo went looking for an equalizer in the second half. Coach De Mil brought in some fresh forces and it paid off. Lucas Stassin punished a miss by goalkeeper Butez and moments later the substitute curled the 1-2 into the net. Antwerp played all-or-nothing and this resulted in the equalizer. Toby Alderweireld, who else, managed the equalizer after a clever individual action. Janssen and Ilenikhena missed the winning goal. This is how this spectacle ended at 2-2. Westerlo can be satisfied with this point. After two equal games in a row, Antwerp is already 15 points behind leader Union. Westerlo escapesAfter a free kick from De Laet, George Ilenikhena deflects the ball with his head. The round thing shaves the bar. This deserved a better fate. CareRavil Tagir remains lying down and has cramps. This is not bad for visitors. Always a spectacle at Deurne-Noord. Almost 3-2George Ilenikhena almost increases his statistics, but this is without counting on goalkeeper Bolat. A few seconds later Janssen cannot get the ball between the frame. What a crazy ending.

Who else but Toby Alderweireld will save Antwerp? He controls the ball on his chest and kicks the ball in on the turn like an accomplished striker. It is his first goal of the season.

No penaltyVincent Janssen wants a penalty but gets no response from the ref or the VAR. Jordanov was indeed hanging on to the jersey, but the ball did not hit the spot. Time is ticking awayTime is ticking for Antwerp. Meanwhile, we see that Toby Alderweireld appears during rush hour.

What an intervention from this Lucas Stassin. The former Anderlecht player keeps an overview and neatly curls the ball from outside the large rectangle into the far corner. Oh, oh, Antwerp.

Rehearsed songThe champions take off with a rehearsed free kick. The ball is placed in front of Janssen’s right, but the Dutchman’s curl is not perfect. Goalkeeper Bolat watches the ball over his goal. Closing quartersWe dive into the final quarter. Will we get another winner in this match?