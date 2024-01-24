Antwerp wins compelling cup match with 5 goals against OH Leuven, despite shaking in the final phase

#Antwerp #wins #compelling #cup #match #goals #Leuven #shaking #final #phase

3′ – Goal – Youssef Maziz (1 – 0)

9′ – Goal penalty – Vincent Janssen (1 – 1)

19′ – Goal – Vincent Janssen (1 – 2)

51′ – Yellow – Vincent Janssen

55′ – Goal – Zeno Van Den Bosch (1 – 3)

56′ – Yellow – Richie Sagrado

59′ – Cont. Siebe Writers by Mathieu Maertens

59′ – Verv. Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson door Nachon Nsingi

60′ – Cont. Ewoud Pletinckx by Ezechiel Banzuzi

65′ – Substitution. Arbnor Muja by Jelle Bataille

65′ – Verv. Milan Smits by Jacob Ondrejka

66′ – Yellow – Ezekiel Banzuzi

73′ – Verv. Florian Miguel door Jonathan Braut Brunes

75′ – Yellow – Jurgen Ekkelenkamp

81′ – Goal – Mathieu Maertens (2 – 3)

83′ – Cont. George Ilenikhena by Gyrano Church

90+2′ – Yellow – Raz Shlomo

90+4′ – Yellow 2 – Vincent Janssen

90+5′ – Verv. Jacob Ondrejka by Kobe Corbanie

Croky Cup – matchday 1 – 24/01/24 – 20:32

A wonderful cup match with Antwerp as the winner. In a match rich in goals, OH Leuven sold its skin very expensively to the defending champion. Maziz opened the scoring for the home team early, but Janssen quickly countered with two goals. Van Den Bosch gave Antwerp – without Vermeeren – a double bonus. Although the 2-3 and red from Janssen still caused some tension.

Antwerp – OHL in a nutshell:

Man of the match: Vincent Janssen is flourishing in his new role as a shadow striker and playmaker. The Antwerp attacker was omnipresent in possession and also capitalized on that excellent performance with two goals. In the end he picked up a second yellow card, but his influence today was too great for that to be the deciding factor.

Striking: The match was overshadowed in advance by the impending transfer of Arthur Vermeeren. In order not to take any more risks, the young Red Devil was ultimately removed from the selection. Yet he was allowed to sit on the bench as an interim equipment man.

State of play: Antwerp advances to the semi-finals and will meet second division KV Oostende. Moribund off the field, but for the time being on a roll between the lines.

No time to mourn the impending transfer of Arthur Vermeeren.

After three minutes in the quarter-final of the Croky Cup, Antwerp was already confronted with the facts by OHL. As if Muja was also dreaming about the Madrid sun, he lost his first ball childishly. Maziz took advantage and curled the opening goal over goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

First the Golden Shoe celebration week, then the Vermeeren week… Has it all been a bit too much for The Great Old lately?

No. There are still certainties in Mark van Bommel’s team, namely: Vincent Janssen.

In his new role as playmaker/striker, he ingeniously fills the space between the defense and his opponent’s midfield. After seven minutes he received a gift from the penalty spot and another seven minutes later he made a complete turnaround with a flawless long shot: 1-2.

Antwerp then remained in control of the ball – despite a few Leuven convulsions – and seemed to completely silence the home team just after half-time. After a misunderstanding between goalkeeper Leysen and defender Pletinckx, Zeno Van Den Bosch was allowed to unwrap a new present.

The Great Old seemed to be freewheeling to the semi-finals, but due to a fierce final offensive from the home team, an accompanying goal from substitute Mathieu Maertens and an ultimate red card from Janssen, there was still a bit of trembling and trembling for the visitors in the end.

At the liberating final whistle, equipment man Vermeeren also breathed a deep sigh of relief, as he could say goodbye to the club that raised him in peace.

Zeno Van Den Bosch: “It was three years ago that I had scored again, a very nice feeling. We conceded a quick goal ourselves, but we then played well in the first half. We also started sharply after half-time and were I followed a corner kick well (laughs). Then we let them get back into the game, but that was mainly their merit. They made it difficult for us. Now we have to get three points against Ostend, because we certainly don’t like them underestimate.”

Mandela Keita: “It was not an easy match. Leuven had a good performance, but we were able to prove ourselves as a team. We really gave everything. And now Ostend, everyone has seen what they did in the previous round, so We absolutely should not underestimate them.”

About transfer Arthur Vermeeren: “Hopefully he will stay,” Keita winks. “No, no. I sincerely wish him that transfer and will certainly miss him. He really deserves to take that step after everything he has already proven at his young age.”

Siebe Schrijvers: “I’m left with mixed feelings. We got ahead quickly, but conceded a stupid goal that got them back into the game. Then we made another mistake. I’m glad that we showed the right mentality and they made it quite difficult. Every supporter still believed in a draw. And we on the bench and on the field too, you could see that in our play, I think. We have to adopt that mentality.”

Phase by phase

END: 2-3

It was a bit of a nail-biting battle for Antwerp in the end, but The Great Old advanced to the semi-finals of the Croky Cup against KV Oostende after a good match. Leuven can rely on its resilient attitude to prove itself again in the competition.

Maziz aims the free kick of the last hope into the wall. Over and out for OHL?

Almost penalty Leuven

From hero to antihero? Janssen rudely knocks over a Leuven resident on the edge of the large rectangle. The Dutch striker – who has already scored twice – gets red and gives another free kick in a particularly dangerous place.

OHL’s final offensive still makes Antwerp shiver and tremble. After a rehearsed number on a corner kick, Schingtienne cuts the ball towards the goal. Senne Lammens stands firm.

Van Bommel walks onto the field with a lot of commotion and receives a yellow card. That shows that they are suddenly nervous at Antwerp.

There is Mathieu Maertens again. The substitute has gained the confidence and shoots towards goal from the edge of the large rectangle, but this time his cannonball dies in Lammens’ arms. Antwerp breathes a sigh of relief.

Goal OHL: 2-3

Mathieu Martens does what he was brought on the field to do: score. The captain of OH Leuven receives a cross that has blown over and curls the ball perfectly – from a very sharp angle – into the net. We have another competition.

This is only the second quarter-final in Leuven’s club history, but a sequel does not seem to be happening immediately.

