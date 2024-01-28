ANVISA warns and hastily bans 6 cleaning products

#ANVISA #warns #hastily #bans #cleaning #products

Anvisa shocked by banning much-loved cleaning products

Anvisa is largely responsible for monitoring the production and consumption of all products that will reach Brazilian consumers. Therefore, the body can regulate services linked to the health sector, analytical laboratories, cosmetics, controlled products, blood, tobacco, etc.

Whenever a company fails the agency’s security measures, its product is pulled from the shelves. That’s exactly what happened with six cleaning products. After a series of evaluations and studies, the agency asked that they be removed from the market.

It turns out that in July 2022, the Gov.br portal showed that Anvisa banned cleaning products, subject to health surveillance. At the time, it was revealed that the products and batches sold were not registered with the agency and were prohibited from being manufactured.

In addition to manufacturing, they were prohibited from being distributed, publicized, marketed and used. Given the seriousness of the situation, the agency decided to notify the companies responsible for the products. They were instructed to collect all stock.

Anvisa made an important decision about cleaning product companies (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

Which products and companies were notified?

Heavy Duty Cleaning Stripper EG Cascão ME Gávea Alumicar V Gávea Química do Brasil Ltda. Tá Limpo Detergent and all other products subject to health surveillance manufactured by the company LE Rodrigues Moura Material de Limpeza Ltda. Yellow Flex degreaser and all other products subject to health surveillance manufactured by the company Giovana Rubia de Miranda Salvador ME Saneantes and other products subject to health surveillance manufactured by the company Indequil Indústria de Derivados Químicos Ltda. (unregistered) Sanitizing products and other products subject to health surveillance manufactured by the company Ray Clean Indústria e Comércio Ltda. (without Operating Authorization to manufacture sanitizing products) Anvisa made a shocking decision (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

To get rid of sagging skin and even ‘bye-bye’ on your arms: 5 steps to have a hard body until you’re 50

New law, extra withdrawals and relief in your pocket: 3 excellent INSS victories confirmed for 2024

R$ 1.5 billion, crisis and closure: The bankruptcy of Bradesco’s rival bank confirmed in Jornal Hoje

🚨 Star denounces Record and the Church + Worrying state of Vanessa Lopes + Edu Guedes in shack

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

FOCUS TV

📺 Everything about TV and Celebrities that you need to know.

@tvfocooficial

FOLLOW NOW