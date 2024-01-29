ANVISA’s ban against beloved product

#ANVISAs #ban #beloved #product

Anvisa bans product loved by Brazilians

The National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), without a shadow of a doubt, is one of the main bodies when it comes to product quality. It is worth remembering that the autarchy’s institutional purpose is to promote the protection of the population’s health, through sanitary control of the production and consumption of products and services.

According to the official portal of the municipality of Lucas do Rio Verde–MT, the Department of Health, through Health Surveillance, which follows Anvisa standards, issued a warning about the illegal use of artificial tanning beds, which are banned in the country since 2009.

The Resolution of the Collegiate Board of Directors – RDC nº 56/09 prohibits, in addition to the use, the import, receipt as a donation, rental and sale of these machines. This is because Anvisa considers exposure to ultraviolet rays to have sufficient evidence to consider it carcinogenic to humans.

Anvisa is responsible for investigating all products (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

In January last year, Lucas do Rio Verde city hall recorded a significant increase in complaints about the use of the product in the municipality, including people who suffered burns due to the use of the camera. And on January 6, 2023, three “walls” type equipment were seized and banned.

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), the use of artificial tanning beds increases the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma, which, although rarer, poses a greater risk of metastasis and death.

“wall” type artificial tanning beds, banned and seized in Lucas de Rio Verde (Photo: Reproduction/ Internet)

What can the Agency do?

It is responsible for establishing standards and regulations that ensure that food, medicines, medical products, cosmetics and various other products and services comply with quality and safety standards.

