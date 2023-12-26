any resemblance to the original is not pure coincidence

One of Russia’s ways of showing that nothing has changed after the invasion of Ukraine (with the consequent boycott of brands) in the country’s economic fabric is through local copies of brands recognized around the world.

Although most Western brands left Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, their products remain easy to find within the country. The only difference now is that product delivery times are longer and some products are more expensive, according to “”.

Local copies of brands recognized around the world were already a reality that had become more pronounced with the start of the war in Ukraine and many see this strategy as a way of giving apparent normality to the Russian economic fabric.

El Economista tells us that, when Swed House opened its doors in winter 2021, this homewares brand with a clear Scandinavian connotation was one of the local companies operating in the shadows. The same happened with the Zarina clothing stores and the Stars Coffee coffee shop, whose (often phonetic) reference to the original brand is clearly evident.

At the end of February this year, one could read in the press that trucks loaded with Coca-Cola continued to cross the border with Russia, tourists returned loaded with the latest news from Zara and local online markets bought up the entire stock of Ikea furniture. Despite brands trying to leave the Russian market, their products remain there.

This fact shows the difficulties that brands and companies face when it comes to controlling supply chains, after leaving a market.

In the case of Zara, the parent company, Inditex, closed around 502 stores in Russia and sold them to the Daher group. But an analysis by “” showed that small-scale imports and online sellers continue to have products from this brand.

Russia, after brands began to leave the country, legalized so-called parallel imports, which allow retailers to bring in producers from abroad without requiring permission from the brand owner.

Online electronics sites continue to sell a large proportion of imported products, and sellers advertise that they bring products from abroad. Products continue to be available in both physical and online stores, consumers just need to know where to look. Most goods are not subject to sanctions and cross-border flows are legal.

In February this year, a list drawn up by Yale University showed that 517 companies definitively left Russia. Among these companies, this entity highlights Accenture, Adidas, Aldi, BlackRock, BP, Cisco, Deloitte, H&M, IBM, LVMH, McDonald’s, Netflix, Qantas Airlines, Starbucks.

