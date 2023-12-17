Aonuma thinks Zelda Maker doesn’t fit well with the series

#Aonuma #thinks #Zelda #Maker #doesnt #fit #series

After two successful Super Mario Maker games, is it the turn of The Legend of Zelda series to get a creative level builder?

Eiji Aonuma (producer of the Legend of Zelda series) talked about the possibility of such a game in an interview with Polygon, but doesn’t seem to like it. He says that while Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have a lot of creativity in their gameplay, he doesn’t feel like making a Zelda Maker.

The Eiji Aonuma has the following to say about a Zelda Maker (translated):