Aonuma thinks Zelda Maker doesn’t fit well with the series

After two successful Super Mario Maker games, is it the turn of The Legend of Zelda series to get a creative level builder?
Eiji Aonuma (producer of the Legend of Zelda series) talked about the possibility of such a game in an interview with Polygon, but doesn’t seem to like it. He says that while Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have a lot of creativity in their gameplay, he doesn’t feel like making a Zelda Maker.
The Eiji Aonuma has the following to say about a Zelda Maker (translated):
When we make games like Tears of the Kingdom, I think it’s important that creativity isn’t required. Instead, we encourage people to find creative solutions in our games and give them the opportunity to do so without forcing it. There are people who want to build things from scratch, but that is not for everyone. I think everyone enjoys finding their own way through a game and that’s something we’ve been very mindful of in Tears of the Kingdom; there is no standard way to play the game. If you are a creative person then you have the opportunity to create and follow your own path. But you don’t have to do that; you can also play the game in many other ways. That’s why I don’t think a The Legend of Zelda game fits well with the idea of a game where you build things from scratch and force you to be creative.