Apart from Yogi Adityanath, no other Chief Minister has been invited to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: Except for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, there is no invitation for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Many celebrities have been invited to the ceremony. But the government has not invited the chief ministers of any states to the function. Neither the central government nor the UP government has invited Union ministers or political leaders to the function.

B.R. Family members of Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram and Kanshi Ram have been invited to the function. The family members of the deceased Karsevaks who were part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement are also invited.

Similarly, three retired Supreme Court judges, former chiefs of the Army, Air Force and Navy, former ambassadors, senior officials holding high positions, APS officers and Nobel laureates have received invitations.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary had declined the invitation to the Ram Temple dedication ceremony. The Left and the Trinamool Congress have announced that they will abandon the function.

More Interesting News