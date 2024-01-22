Apartment fire on sixth floor extinguished from two sides

#Apartment #fire #sixth #floor #extinguished #sides

The fire brigade responded this afternoon with a lot of equipment to a large fire in two homes on Geldershoofd in Zuidoost. The fire raged on the sixth floor and is now out. There were no injuries.

The emergency services were called to the fire in the residential building around 3 p.m. Shortly afterwards, the fire brigade scaled up to ‘very large fire’, with fire engines from surrounding regions being called in.

The fire brigade managed to fight the fire from two sides of the apartment. The fire probably started on the balcony, according to the fire brigade. Several homes were temporarily evacuated due to the fire. The fire brigade takes measurements in order to release the homes.