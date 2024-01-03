apparently the Coast Guard plane was not cleared to take off

#apparently #Coast #Guard #plane #cleared

January 3, 2024 – 8:10 p.m

An investigation is underway into the Japanese plane disaster that claimed the lives of five people, in which a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger plane collided with a Coast Guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport during landing. reports that the Japan Airlines flight may have been cleared to land, but the Coast Guard plane was not. According to traffic control descriptions obtained by authorities, the smaller plane was told to taxi to a station near the runway.

An official at Japan’s Civil Aviation Authority told reporters that there was no indication in those transcripts that the Coast Guard plane had been cleared to take off.

The official of the coast guard, on the other hand, said: according to the captain of the plane, he stepped out onto the runway after obtaining permission. At the same time, he also admitted that there is really nothing to indicate this in the transcripts.

“The Ministry of Transport has obtained objective material and is fully cooperating with investigators to ensure that all possible safety measures are taken to prevent another accident like this,” said Transport Minister Tecuo Szaitó.

The Japan Transportation Safety Board (JTSB) is investigating the incident together with Airbus and the two Rolls-Royce engine manufacturers. The JTSB also obtained the coast guard plane’s black box, authorities said. The Tokyo police are investigating whether professional negligence led to the accident.

In this article, we wrote about what is currently known about the accident and how all 379 passengers of the passenger ship managed to escape safely.

