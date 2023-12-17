Appearance of Solar Flare, the Largest Solar Explosion in Recent Years

#Appearance #Solar #Flare #Largest #Solar #Explosion #Years

INDOZONE.ID – According to a NASA report, a huge fiery explosion erupted in the sun’s atmosphere and released enormous amounts of radiation energy towards Earth on Thursday, December 14 2023.

Incident solar flare was captured by a spacecraft from NASA’s solar dynamics research center.

It was stated that there was a big explosion solar flare This occurred in the northwesternmost part of the sun and was the largest explosion in the last six years, even being one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.

NASA added that the explosion was an X2.8 class flare, which is the largest class of explosive flare with a large ejection intensity and is the most intense event in sending a burst of radiation to Earth.

However, the 2.8 scale is the lowest scale in this class.

The resulting impacts include geomagnetic storms that have the potential to affect radio communications, electrical power networks, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

Known amount solar flare will continue to increase every 11 years with maximum sunspot activity expected to occur in 2025.

Scientists are currently monitoring the sunspot area and analyzing possible solar plasma explosions that may be heading towards Earth, known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CME).

Because experts from NOAA said they had detected two small CMEs that were detected this week and are likely to arrive on Earth on Friday and Saturday.

Solar flares that are bigger than solar flares will produce stronger polar lights or auroras.

Despite being called the largest solar flare in the last six years, the overall strength of this cycle is expected to be weaker than average, but more significant than what was experienced during previous solar events.