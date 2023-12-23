Apple explores AI deals with news publishers – New York Times – December 22, 2023 at 10:31 p.m.

Apple has entered into negotiations in recent weeks with major news and publishing outlets for permission to use their hardware in the company’s development of generative artificial intelligence systems, a reported the New York Times on Friday.

News organizations contacted by Apple include Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue and The New Yorker, NBC News and IAC, which owns People, The Daily Beast and Better Homes and Gardens, according to the New York Times.

Some of the publishers contacted by Apple were lukewarm toward the openness, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Large technology companies are investing heavily in integrating generative AI. For its part, Apple has used this technology to improve the basic functions of its new gadgets.

In October, Apple also introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers, along with three new chips that power them, emphasizing that they can be used by artificial intelligence researchers, whose chatbots and other creations are often limited by quantity of data that can be stored in the computer’s memory. (Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

