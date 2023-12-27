Apple filed an appeal against the decision to ban sales of Apple Watches in the United States

#Apple #filed #appeal #decision #ban #sales #Apple #Watches #United #States

Apple’s smart watches in a store of the company in New York, USA. December 26, 2023

Apple filed an appeal on Tuesday against a decision to ban imports of Apple Watches after US President Joe Biden’s administration refused to veto a government tribunal. A presidential administration has not vetoed a decision by the US International Trade Commission since 2013

The tech giant filed an emergency request Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to stay the ban at least until U.S. Customs and Border Protection decides whether redesigned versions of the watches infringe Massimo’s patents, and to delay the ban while the court hears Apple’s request. “. The customs office is due to make its decision on January 12, Apple said.

The ban on the import and sale of the two new Apple Watch models came after medical measurement technology company Massimo accused Apple of stealing its pulse oximetry technology and incorporating it into some of the models on the Apple Watch smartwatch.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) reviewed Massimo’s complaint and imposed a ban on the import and sale of Apple Watches, which use technology to measure blood oxygen levels. Apple has included the pulse oximeter feature in its smartwatches, starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.

U.S. Commerce Department representative Catherine Tay decided not to lift the ITC ban, and it became final on Dec. 26, the trade representative’s office said Tuesday. Last week, the ITC rejected Apple’s request to temporarily lift the ban during the appeals process.

“We strongly disagree with the Commission’s decision and the resulting order, and we are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to the US market as soon as possible,” Apple said in a statement. The ICT ban does not affect the Apple Watch SE – the cheaper model in the series.

A spokesman for the Cupertino-based company confirmed it is appealing the ban to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington. In a court filing on Tuesday, however, the Commission opposed Apple’s request to the Federal Circuit to halt the ban.

As of last week, Apple stopped selling its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US, although as of December 26 the watches were still available from other retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.