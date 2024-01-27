Apple finally accepts Cloud Gaming! GeForce and Xbox available on App Store

#Apple #finally #accepts #Cloud #Gaming #GeForce #Xbox #App #Store

It’s only January, yet the good news keeps coming for gamers. Apple finally allows Cloud Gaming on iPhone. This is a considerable step forward, taking into account Apple’s position on this concept. Indeed, the smartphone giant has always been reluctant about these Cloud platforms.

Apple finally enters the Cloud Gaming arena. The company then joins references such as Xbox Game Pass, or Nvidia GeForce Now. You can play several latest games on your smartphone, even without a lot of storage space. And according to specialists, Apple’s Cloud Gaming offers a better experience for players.

A boon for developers

“Developers can now offer a unique application capable of streaming all the games offered in their catalog” extract from the Apple press release.

Apple just announced this good news, along with other updates on January 25. However, these improvements have focused on developers.

The Cloud Gaming giants can then spread their software on Apple devices. From now on, there will be a native application on iOS. And this advancement makes things considerably easier for gamers. Previously, you had to use standard browsers instead of a dedicated platform.

Furthermore, the DMA (Digital Market Acts) contributed to this Apple innovation. Indeed, the Cupertino company should respect these measures to conquer the European market.

Apple Cloud Gaming: the future of streaming games?

The Californian giant did not mince its words when presenting this innovation. Apple’s Cloud Gaming platform offers a unique experience for players.

“Applications will also be able to provide better discovery opportunities for streaming gamesmini-apps, mini-games, chatbots and plug-ins that are in their apps.”

Some specialists were quick to analyze this statement. And based on Apple’s habits, this Cloud Gaming platform will not stop on the iPhone. Before long, streaming games will also be accessible from theApple TV. However, the Cupertino company has not yet confirmed this hypothesis.

However, gamers are eager to play the latest games on Apple TV. It is enough to have a good connection, and a 4K TV. Alan Wake II will then be one of the most anticipated titles on this platform. Fortnite et Roblox will also be there.

And that’s not all… Apple still has surprises in store

Gamers are wondering: will Apple integrate other Cloud Gaming platforms (GeForce Now et Xbox Game Pass) sur iOS? The answer is a big yes. The American company opens the doors to these streaming game giants.

We are just waiting for approval from Microsoft and Nvidia. And these two companies will not be long in reacting. Indeed, they have already facilitated access to their platforms through Safari. Soon, games will be accessible from native applications.