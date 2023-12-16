Apple fixes bug that allowed Flipper Zero multi-tool to crash iPhones – Tablets and Phones – News

#Apple #fixes #bug #allowed #Flipper #multitool #crash #iPhones #Tablets #Phones #News

Apple has apparently fixed a bug in iOS version 17.2 that could cause the Flipper Zero multi-tool to crash iPhones. This was done by flooding the phones with Bluetooth pop-ups.

The Flipper Zero, with the external firmware Flipper Xtreme, was able to use the built-in Bluetooth radio to quickly send a barrage of Bluetooth connection notifications to devices within a radius of approximately 10 meters. Due to the large number of pop-ups, iPhones froze, after which they restarted automatically. The attack also worked on Android and Windows devices, but they were more resistant to such a pop-up tsunami. Several people have reported such a case in recent months denial of service-attack. This also took place in the Netherlands, according to an article by ArsTechnica in which iPhone user Jeroen van der Ham was interviewed. According to him, the Flipper Zero attack was used several times on the train.

The only way iPhone users could prevent such an attack was to completely disable Bluetooth functionality. However, testing from Zdnet and 9to5Google now shows that this issue has been fixed with the iOS 17.2 update, which was released earlier this week. A mechanism has been added to eliminate the ability to send a flood of pop-ups to the device in a short period of time. Now, when users run the Flipper Zero attack, only a few pop-ups appear and the iPhone does not crash. Apple itself has not announced that it has fixed this bug.

Flipper Zero is a multi-tool for pen testers and geeks. The device supports various radio protocols and can be used for examinations or testing of devices. The device can read, write and emulate RFID and infrared signals, among other things. Until recently, the tool was still available at Bol.com and Amazon, but the Flipper Zero has now been removed from the market at both web shops.