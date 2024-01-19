Apple had a way around the destruction of watch sales. The court overturned it

#Apple #destruction #watch #sales #court #overturned

According to the American criminal justice agency, Apple could have avoided the failure of the sale of the latest Watch models on the American market, reported. The company had to withdraw them before the end of last year due to a dispute with the healthcare company Masimo, which claims that Apple is infringing its pulse oximeter patents by using light sensors to measure blood oxygenation.

On December 26, i.e., two days after the watch was removed from brick-and-mortar stores, Apple filed an appeal against the verdict of the US International Trade Commission (ITC) at the US Court of Appeals and filed for a permanent injunction. He was satisfied with only moaning: he could only sell Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches until January 10. The final verdict was supposed to be handed down on Friday, January 12, but it didn’t happen.

So, in an attempt to restore the sale of the old product, the company proposed one that actually sold out. Namely, the questionable name of blood oxygenation, i.e. one of the key functions of the Watch. The Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models available on the American market would have this function disabled. This limited weave would only apply to the new sold piece and would not apply to the non-US market. Therefore, only American criminals would have to do without the disputed function. The American customs ad ruled in favor of Apple.

At that moment, he filled the contents of his two glasses, which responded to the order to suspend the sale of his watches. He informed me that if its validity is confirmed, he will take precautions to ensure that the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are sent to American customers as soon as possible. He was not happy for a long time about his new relationship, i.e. the opportunity to sell his latest smart watch again on the American market. According to the latest information, the appeals court has confirmed the original failure, meaning that Apple cannot sell Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 on the domestic market if they have the given function.

However, according to Bloomberg, Apple has already delivered a watch with a deactivated foot sensor to its American stores. The shops were instructed not to put them up for sale until he received instructions.