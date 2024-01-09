Apple has revealed when the Vision Pro will go on sale. But the Czechs are unlucky

#Apple #revealed #Vision #Pro #sale #Czechs #unlucky

“A new era of spatial computing is coming,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said on the occasion of announcing more details about the new product. He alluded to the fact that, in contrast to a whole range of competing solutions, Vision Pro is not just glasses, but essentially an autonomous computer system.

At the same time, the previously announced price of 3,499 dollars applies, converted according to the current exchange rate to 78,340 CZK. But if we add VAT, we will be above the 90,000 CZK mark in the country.

However, this does not have to bother domestic users too much, at least for now. When announcing the start of sales, Apple’s official press release only mentions availability on the American market. At the same time, it does not provide information at all when it should reach other countries.

This is quite unusual. In moments when the American technology giant is about to offer some novelty in individual markets, it usually announces the availability straight away.

However, only US sales are confirmed so far. Specifically, pre-orders will start on January 19, and the actual sale will start on February 2.

Wide range of uses

Vision Pro glasses have a number of sophisticated sensors – you can control them with your hands, voice and even your gaze. While demonstrating the skills of the new glasses, the wearer could be seen just looking at the icon and it would become highlighted.

But you can also work with the image in front of you using your own hand gestures, the built-in cameras capture them and transfer the entire interaction to the virtual world.

In addition, Apple has connected the glasses system to its entire ecosystem. Apple Vision Pro glasses thus work with Mac, iPhone, iPad, iCloud or Apple Watch. Instead of looking at the small screen of your device, you can calmly let several virtual screens shine right in front of you.

The new product can do that too, essentially creating an entire virtual office. You can write on a virtual keyboard or use real peripherals – bluetooth keyboard, mouse and touchpad.

And it is not a problem to materialize a giant cinema right in your living room, in which you will watch your favorite series or a new movie. FaceTime calls are also supported. Apple claims that the new glasses will be suitable not only for use at home, but also on the go.

Virtual vs. augmented reality

The terms virtual and augmented reality are very often confused, but both technologies work on different principles.

Virtual reality glasses try to draw the user into a simulated world and completely cut off their senses from the real world. The eyes are usually completely covered by the display and headphones are placed on the ears, which are very often part of the entire system.

Augmented reality systems usually look like ordinary glasses through which the user can see everything that is happening around him. Special displays or cameras then only draw virtual objects into the real space. They actually connect the virtual world with the real one.

