Apple has stopped selling its latest smartwatch

A ban on the import of some Apple smartwatch models into the US came into effect today, after the Biden administration decided not to veto a decision regarding patent violations, AFP reported, BGNES reported.

In October, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) decided to ban Apple Watch models because of patented technology to determine blood oxygen levels.

Apple argued that the ITC’s conclusion was wrong and should be overturned, but last week it halted sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US.

The ban does not cover the cheaper Apple Watch SE model, whose sales will continue. The ban does not affect previously sold watches.

Massimo accused the tech giant of hiring its employees, stealing its pulse oximeter technology and incorporating it into its popular devices

The order stems from a complaint filed with the commission in mid-2021 that accused Apple of infringing the “light-based oximetry functionality” of medical device maker Masimo Corp.

Apple has been steadily increasing fitness and health features with each generation of its Apple Watch, which dominates the smartwatch category.

In September, Apple launched its Apple Watch Series 9, boasting increased performance and features such as the ability to access and log health data.

“Our teams work tirelessly to create products and services that give consumers industry-leading health, wellness and safety features,” Apple said in announcing the ban from the MTC.

“Masimo is wrongly trying to take advantage of the MTC to keep a potentially life-saving product out of reach of millions of US consumers, while at the same time paving the way for its own watch that copies Apple,” the company added.

In May, a trial on Masimo’s charges ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Apple has now announced that it has filed an appeal with the US Court of Appeals against the ban on the import of its smartwatches, reported.

Late last year, Apple filed two patent infringement lawsuits accusing Masimo of copying Apple Watch technology.

