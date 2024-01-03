Apple iMac 24″ (2023) Review

#Apple #iMac #Review

Apple iMac 24″ (2023)

The iMac 24″ (2023) is essentially the same iMac as before, but with a faster processor. The M3 SoC performs very well in both the CPU and GPU areas, and combines this with an impressively low power consumption. Furthermore, it is The device remains unchanged, cannot be upgraded and the prices have increased slightly. This means that the iMac remains a device with respectable performance and a chic design, but also clear disadvantages.

This fall, Apple provided its 24″ iMac with a new lick of paint. Not literally, because the seven trendy colors in which the all-in-one PC is available have remained unchanged. More than two years after Apple completely renewed the iMac with the switch to its own chips, it was high time for an upgrade of the internals. The processor in the device thus makes the switch from the original Apple M1 to the M3 socket in one go.

For the rest, the iMac is virtually unmodified. One of the most requested adjustments to the iMac, a variant with a larger screen, has not been implemented. The manufacturer is not working on a new 27″ iMac at all, Apple told journalists last month. There are rumors about a 32″ version, but if it does come on the market, it will not happen until 2025.

Upgrade to M3 soc and more durable

For the time being, we have to make do with a refresh of the iMac 24″. The most important innovation is, as mentioned, the M3 SoC, the standard version of which is in this iMac. That SoC has a CPU consisting of four P-cores and four E-cores. , which, according to Apple, make the processor up to 35 percent faster than the original M1 SoC from the iMac released in 2021. The 10-core GPU should even be 65 percent faster than that in the previous generation. As usual, the RAM is integrated into the soc. That is 8, 16 or 24GB of shared, non-expandable memory.

In addition to being faster, the iMac has also become a bit more durable. The stand is made entirely of recycled aluminum and the gold on the printed circuit boards is now 100 percent recycled for the first time. Inside the box, the device is held in place with cardboard inserts. These are either recycled or made from fibers from responsibly managed forests.

Connections and prices

That brings us to the latest novelty: pricing. Compared to the iMac with M1 processor, the new model is considerably more expensive. You now pay 1619 euros for the basic model with an 8GB RAM, an 8-core GPU and a 256GB SSD. With the previous generation that was still 1449 euros. The costs for upgrades to more memory have remained the same. For the upgrade to 16GB RAM you pay 230 euros, the upgrade to a 512GB SSD also costs 230 euros, and for a combination of both you pay 460 euros. The model that Apple sent us, with the 10-core GPU, 24GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and a set of mouse and keyboard, costs 2,769 euros on the manufacturer’s site.

What has not changed is that with the entry-level iMac, where two of the ten GPU cores are disabled, you also get fewer connections than with the models with a fully active SoC. You will then miss two USB-C ports (10Gbit/s) on top of the two Thunderbolt 4 ports that are standard. You also don’t get a power adapter with an integrated gigabit Ethernet port with that model. If you want one, you pay 26 euros extra. Naturally, WiFi is available as standard, which is slightly more modern than before with Wi-Fi 6E, as well as Bluetooth 5.3.

Standard model specifications

Apple iMac 24″ (2023)

Apple M3 met 8-core gpu

Apple M3 met 10-core gpu

Base price € 1619 € 1849 Memory 8GB Storage 256GB USB 2x TB4 2x TB4 + 2x USB-C Ethernet via power adapter No Yes Keyboard Without Touch ID With Touch ID Color options 4 7

Possible upgrades

Apple iMac 24″ 2023

Apple M3 met 8-core gpu

Apple M3 met 10-core gpu

Memory 16GB: 230 euros 16GB: 230 euros 24GB: 460 euros 24GB: 460 euros Storage 512GB: 230 euros 512GB: 230 euros 1TB: 460 euros 1TB: 460 euros 2TB: 920 euros Ethernet 26 euros N/A Keyboard Touch ID: 50 euros Numpad: 26 euros Touch ID + numpad: 76 euros Mouse Trackpad instead of mouse: 50 euros Trackpad and mouse: 135 euros

Benchmarks

With the Apple M3 SoC as the most important innovation, we are of course especially curious about the performance of that processor. From our comparison material, the MacBook Pro 14″ (2023) has exactly the same CPU, so if all is well, we should continue to see it on par with the new iMac. In addition to various Macs, we have also included some AMD and Intel processors in the comparison, where possible of course.

Cpu-tests

In Cinebench 23, the new iMac scores identically to the MacBook Pro 14″ with the same M3 processor, as expected. This means that the iMac 24″ (2023) is 34 percent faster than the 2021 version in the multi-threaded test, while the single-threaded score is 26 percent higher. .

Cinebench 23 – Multi

Cinebench 23 – Single

In the multi-threaded test of Cinebench 24, the iMac lags slightly behind the MacBook with the same processor, but this is not the case in single-threaded. In the x86 world, the multithreaded performance of the iMac is comparable to that of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, a somewhat older midrange processor. The iMac is clearly faster per core. There it scores 140 points, which is even more than the 136 points of the Intel Core i9-14900K.

Cinebench 24 Multi

Cinebench 24 Single

For the comparison with older Macs, Geekbench 5 is relevant, a multiplatform test that has been around for a while. Single-threaded, the new iMac achieves a 33 percent higher score than the old one; multithreaded this increases to 40 percent.

Geekbench 6.2 did not yet exist at the time of our review of the 2021 iMac, but for this test we do have comparison material of individual desktop CPUs. The M3 SoC is faster than all AMD Ryzen 7000 processors and from the blue camp only the i9 14900K remains faster. Multithreaded, the iMac is relegated to the bottom of the graph. With almost 12,000 points it is faster than the Ryzen 5 5600X, but it does not match the Core i5 13400 and Ryzen 5 7600X.

Geekbench 5 – Single

– Multi

Geekbench 6.2 – Single

– Multi

Gpu-tests

3DMark Solar Bay is a relatively new test that tests the GPU via the Vulkan API, which also uses ray tracing. We have only run the test on a few devices. The M3 SoC in the MacBook Pro 14″ is of course almost as fast, while the M3 Max in the 16″ laptop is much faster in this respect.

Solar Bay did not yet exist when we tested the 2021 iMac, but that all-in-one PC with M1 SoC achieved approximately 6200 points in this test. The GPU in the M3 SoC is more than twice as fast.

Total War: Pharaoh is a much talked about game and not for positive reasons, but it is quite unique that this recent game also has a macOS version. This makes it a great game to test Macs with Apple’s own chips. The iMac’s performance is in line with that of the MacBook with M3 socket, which means you can play at full HD resolution with settings somewhere between Medium and Ultra. At 1440p resolution, you cannot achieve 60fps even with Medium settings.

1080p Medium

1080p Ultra

1440p Medium

1440p Ultra

4k Medium

4k Ultra

Shear tests

Apple appears to have made little or no changes to the 24″ screen of the iMac. The panel can cover almost the entire DCI-P3 color space at 97 percent. Compared to the previous generation, we arrive at a marginally higher brightness of 524cd /m², a slightly lower contrast of 1085:1 and a color error of only 1.16, which means that the deviation is not visible to the naked eye. The screen is still slightly too blue, but compared to the This has improved in the 2021 iMac. In sRGB mode, the panel performs very similarly, unlike the more limited color space.

Brightness

Contrast

Color temperature

Color error

Gray error

DCI-P3-dekking

Top: DCI-P3, bottom: sRGB

Energy use and noise production

When the iMac is turned off, our energy meter still shows a standby consumption of 0.3W, slightly less than with the previous generation. We also see an improvement at idle with 21.5W. Under load, the new iMac consumes 72W, just a few watts more than the 2021 model.

Due to our move, we were unable to make a real measurement of the noise production. However, the cooling system is unchanged and usually works inaudibly. Only when you fully load the M3 processor will the fans start to make a slight noise. Once the workload is completed, the iMac is inaudibly quiet again after a few seconds.

Power consumption – off

– idle

– load

Conclusion

After Apple thoroughly overhauled the iMac during its switch from Intel to its own chips, the 2023 upgrade of the all-in-one is a lot more modest. Because the M2 series bypassed the iMac, the device now makes a nice leap from M1 to M3. The processor cores have become around 35 percent faster and the GPU makes an even bigger leap with a doubling of performance.

The fact that the new SoC is almost the only change also means that Apple has not done anything about the disadvantages of the iMac. The three most important of these are interrelated. This new iMac again has an entry-level model with 8GB of RAM, with which this specification celebrates its eleventh (!) anniversary. 8GB already became the standard for iMacs when Apple upgraded the device to an Intel Ivy Bridge processor in 2012. Upgrading to 16GB, which is not too much to ask for a device costing one and a half thousand euros, costs no less than 230 euros and is also not possible afterwards. After all, replacing the memory or even the measly 256GB SSD yourself is not possible. Opting for more storage capacity also comes with absurd additional costs.

The new iMac 24″ is therefore faster and more expensive, but otherwise the same as its predecessor. The performance in relation to power consumption and the design of the all-in-one PC remains impressive. However, the disadvantages will mean that many tweaker leaves the iMac in the store.