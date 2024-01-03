Apple iPhone 15 in a Polish store in a great promotion

#Apple #iPhone #Polish #store #great #promotion

The latest Apple iPhone 15 is in a great promotion that tempts at a reasonable price. The flagship needs no introduction, but it deserves to be updated with its specifications. Here are the details of the hill offer from the Polish store x-kom!

This time an offer Prepared by the famous company x-com. The proposal refers to a model Apple iPhone 15 In version 128 GB And yellow. The new price with the “New Year” symbol is PLN 4,179!

The phone comes from official distribution. So I wouldn’t worry about the slightly lower prices in other stores. Additionally, there are many established retail outlets, not just one website. This is also an important argument in favor.

Apple iPhone 15 specifications

It works under the hood Apple A16 Bionic. This is not the latest system from the manufacturer at the moment, as it is the Apple A17 Pro. However, you can be sure of the performance. Original drive multitasking is supported 6 GB RAM. You can count on 128 GB Data memory. Optimize the appropriate system iOS 17 It translates into a very enjoyable job.

The face has been updated and improved with OLED Super Retina XDR With the diagonal 6,1 inci. The screen supports the resolution 2556 x 1179 pixels It provides frequency 60 Hz. Maximum peak quality up to 2000 nits. The functionality is also worth noting Dynamic island And about the protection it provides Ceramic shield.

Device optics:

Main camera with 48 MP matrix, ƒ/1.6 aperture, 2x optical zoom and OIS ,

, Ultra-wide-angle lens with a 12-megapixel matrix, aperture and field of view of 120 degrees,

TrueDepth selfie camera with a 12-megapixel matrix and f/1.9 aperture.

The operating time is determined by the capacity to which the manufacturer translates it For 20 hours of video playback. The thread responsible for the pulling power is USB Type C version 2.0. It also supports the battery Wireless chargingbut the standard charger and inductive power supply must be purchased separately.

Communications are controlled by: 5G, NFCWi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 SOS emergency satellite communications. There was also a lot of equipment Stereo speakers With support for surround sound. It is also worth noting IP68 certified if 5 years upgrade support. Blog Hero supports eSIM.

By the way, check out the Garmin Epix 2 trailer!

Epic promotion! Garmin supersmartwatch over PLN 500 is a bargain

Don’t miss the next promotion

If you are looking for Discounts and promotions Not wanting to miss out on good opportunities, I encourage you to follow our maniaKalna promotion hunters Facebook profile. Every day we check what interesting things are found on the Internet.