Apple iPhone ban in China is growing

#Apple #iPhone #ban #China #growing

The iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones in the world, even though its value is higher than that of the vast majority of other devices. But the most recent news indicates that there is a kind of open war in China against this equipment, with the Chinese ban on Apple phones increasing in companies supported by the Chinese state.

China’s iPhone ban increases

A few months ago, news reported that China began banning government employees from using their iPhones in the workplace. And the most recent information indicates that the Asian country’s ban on Apple smartphones has increasingly increased.

According to news reported by , more and more Chinese agencies, located in various parts of the country and supported by the State, have asked their employees not to take their Apple iPhones, or other foreign equipment, to the work.

This measure is part of China’s long strategy to gradually reduce dependence on technologies from other countries, thus asking companies that are supported by the State, such as banks, to make some changes, namely to use local software and promote national production of semiconductor chips.

Details revealed by Bloomberg News (via ) show that several companies and government departments located in at least eight provinces in China have already given their workers guidance over the past two months to use local brands.

As of now, Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment requested by .