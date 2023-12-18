Apple is stopping sales of its latest smartwatches at the worst possible time

#Apple #stopping #sales #latest #smartwatches #worst #time

Right in the middle of the holiday season, Apple announced that it would stop selling its latest smartwatch models in the US due to an ongoing patent dispute.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models will not be sold online from December 21, and they will not be available in retail stores from December 24, the company said in a statement.

The decision may anticipate a possible import ban on Apple Watch models equipped with a blood oxygen sensor, which is one of the most important functions of the latest product line. The whole thing is the result of a legal battle with a company called Masimo. In October, the International Trade Commission found that Apple infringed Masimo’s patents, which made it necessary to stop the sale of infringing devices. The patents in question relate to an app on the Apple Watch that allows an individual’s blood oxygen saturation level to be calculated.

The Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches account for a significant portion of Apple’s watch sales. Although Apple does not disclose specific revenue figures for these devices, they are an integral part of the “wearables and accessories” business, which generates more than $40 billion annually for the tech giant.

Apple has confirmed that these devices will be removed from its online store at 3pm New York time on Thursday, but assured that watches customers have already purchased will not be affected. The SE model, which does not include the blood oxygen measurement function, will still be available for purchase. More information is expected to be released by the company on December 25, when the review period ends.

For Apple to stop selling a key product in the US is unprecedented, especially in the company’s most important quarter. An Apple spokesperson said the ITC’s decision was wrong and should be overturned.

Following the announcement, Apple shares fell 1.2% on Monday after reaching a record high last week.

Cover image source: Getty Images