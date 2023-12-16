Apple is working on a system that protects your stolen iPhone against theft

#Apple #working #system #protects #stolen #iPhone #theft

Apple will add a new feature to the upcoming iOS 17.3 update for iPhone. This is Stolen Device Protection, a feature that should make iPhone thieves much more difficult.

In the news: Although iOS 17.2 has only just become available, Apple is already working on iOS 17.3. This would include an important new security feature with Stolen Device Protection.

Stolen Device Protection is a new feature that users can choose whether to activate or not. When the feature is enabled, you must use Face ID or Touch ID on an iPhone to change passwords or perform certain other things on an iPhone.

If Stolen Device Protection is set, it will be activated if an iPhone is located somewhere it would normally never be. In that case, Apple suspects that the device may have been stolen.

Currently, thieves can bypass the use of Face ID or Touch ID if they somehow obtained the numeric password. That will no longer be possible with Stolen Device Protection. An iPhone can still be unlocked with this, but it does not give you access to many settings and functions. So they will not be able to change, unlock or delete the Apple ID from an iPhone. In these ways it is not possible to resell a stolen iPhone.

When? The new Stolen Device Protection feature will more than likely be part of iOS 17.3. It is not yet known when the new update will be available. If that is the case, you still have to activate Stolen Device Protection manually in your settings under ‘Face ID & Password’.