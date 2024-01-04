Apple launches iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone with these new features

#Apple #launches #iOS #beta #iPhone #features

Apple has just released the second beta of iOS 17.3 for the iPhone to developers.

The second beta of iOS 17.3 now available for the iPhone with these new features

Join the conversation

Apple has launched iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone weeks after launching iOS 17.3 beta 1. After the holiday period, Apple has returned to its traditional work pace and has once again released software updates, in this case in beta phase. iOS 17.3 is expected to arrive with many new features and will be presented at the end of January or beginning of February.

Update: Apple has retired iOS 17.3 beta 2 due to an issue that caused iPhones to crash when restarting.

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 2

iOS 17.3 is a big update that includes important new features. First we have the arrival of the long-awaited collaborative Apple Music lists and, on the other, a new and incredible function that will improve the protection of our iPhone against theft.

The new protection against stolen devices It adds an extra layer of security in the unlikely event that someone has stolen your phone and also obtained your passcode. Turning it on protects your saved passwords with Face ID so you can be sure it’s you, and changing sensitive settings, like your Apple ID password, is protected by a security delay.

In This beta 3 will surely bring important newsalthough at the moment we are installing the new version to be able to test it on our iPhone.

How to download iOS 17.3 beta 2 on your iPhone

Apple has changed the way you download and install new iOS 17 beta updates. From now on, any user can download and install a developer beta version of iOS 17 on their iPhone, as well as public versions. It is not necessary to be a developer or make any type of payment. The process is free and very simple.

Sync your Apple ID to the Apple Beta Developer Program.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Go to the General section.

And now enter the Software Update section.

Wait a few seconds and click on Beta Updates.

Select iOS 17 Developer Beta.

Go back and you can download and install the beta.

Go back and a new option will appear to download and install the iOS 17.2 beta on your iPhone.

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.3

The list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17 has been reduced and there is only 20 iPhone models that can install the new operating system:

iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

Join the conversation