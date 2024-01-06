Apple loses billions in stock market value, Microsoft could become the most valuable company | Economy

Jan 6, 2024

Apple lost a lot of stock market value for the fourth day in a row on Friday. The company’s share price is under pressure because, according to The New York Times a new lawsuit is looming in the United States.

According to the American newspaper, a judicial investigation into the iPhone maker is in the final stages. After that, a so-called competition case looms. Among other things, it is examined how the Apple Watch works better with the iPhone than with smartphones from other brands. US prosecutors are also assessing whether Apple will exclude competitors from its iMessage service.

Earlier this week, analysts from Barclays, among others, already gave lower investment recommendations for Apple shares, because they anticipated disappointing sales of the iPhone 15. According to them, the new iPhone 16 will not do better this year.

The tech group ended down 0.4 percent again on Friday. If the price losses continue next week, Apple is in danger of having to surrender its position as the most valuable listed company in the world. Apple is now worth about $2,800 billion. Number two Microsoft, whose shares closed 0.1 percent lower on Friday, is currently worth roughly $2,700 billion.

