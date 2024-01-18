Apple must immediately stop selling the latest Apple Watch models in the US | Financial

CUPERTINO (ANP/BLOOMBERG/RTR) – Apple must immediately stop selling its latest smartwatches in the United States, an American appeal court has ruled. The smart watches are equipped with technology for measuring the oxygen level in the blood, which the medical technology company Masimo claims to have patented. Apple would use that knowledge without permission.

The US dispute committee International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Masimo and banned the sale of Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in December. A few days later, an American appeals court temporarily lifted that ban, but the same authority now refuses to allow the smartwatches on the American market any longer.

Defected employee

According to Masimo, Apple obtained the knowledge about that technology through a defected employee, but Apple disputes this. The tech group behind the iPhones therefore argued in favor of being allowed to continue selling the smartwatches as long as the opposition to the ITC’s decision continues. According to Apple, such an appeal could take more than a year.

Apple can probably get out of the sales ban with adjustments to the Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches. Earlier this month, US customs stated that the smartwatches, which are mainly produced in China, can be allowed back into the country if the settings have been changed.

It is not yet known what kind of adjustments these would be. According to analyst firm Creative Industries, Apple would probably rather disable the oxygen measuring function on the new watches than stop selling these gadgets altogether.

