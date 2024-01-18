Apple must immediately stop selling the latest Apple Watch models in the US | Tech

#Apple #immediately #stop #selling #latest #Apple #Watch #models #Tech

Apple must stop sales of its latest smartwatches in the United States. An American court ruled this on appeal on Wednesday.

The smart watches are equipped with technology for measuring the oxygen level in the blood. The medical technology company Masimo says it has the patent for this. Apple would use that knowledge without permission.

The US dispute committee International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Masimo and banned the sale of Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in December.

A few days later, a US appeals court temporarily lifted that ban. Apple argued to be allowed to continue selling the smartwatches as long as the opposition to the ITC’s decision continues.

But the authority that lifted the ban now refuses to allow the smartwatches on the American market any longer. The sales ban comes into effect on Thursday, the tech site reports The Verge.

According to Masimo, Apple obtained the knowledge about oxygen technology through a defected employee. Apple disputes that.

The tech company is looking for: The Verge now looking for solutions to continue selling Apple Watches. Disabling the oxygen measurement function would be one of the options on the table.

