Apple must immediately stop selling the latest Apple Watch models in the US | Tech

#Apple #immediately #stop #selling #latest #Apple #Watch #models #Tech

Jan 17, 2024 at 9:43 PM Update: 3 hours ago

Apple must stop sales of its latest smartwatches in the United States. An American court ruled this on appeal on Wednesday.

The smart watches are equipped with technology for measuring the oxygen level in the blood. The medical technology company Masimo says it has the patent for this. Apple would use that knowledge without permission.

The US dispute committee International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favor of Masimo and banned the sale of Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in December.

A few days later, a US appeals court temporarily lifted that ban. Apple argued to be allowed to continue selling the smartwatches as long as the opposition to the ITC’s decision continues.

But the authority that lifted the ban now refuses to allow the smartwatches on the American market any longer. The sales ban comes into effect on Thursday, the tech site reports The Verge.

According to Masimo, Apple obtained the knowledge about oxygen technology through a defected employee. Apple disputes that.

The tech company is looking for: The Verge now looking for solutions to continue selling Apple Watches. Disabling the oxygen measurement function would be one of the options on the table.

Get notified of Apple news Stay informed with notifications

Beeld: Getty Images

Read more about:

AppleEconomieApple WatchTech

Also Read:  This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport by customs | Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at Munich airport by customs | Show
Posted on
He was going to be the highest paid in Liga MX, he rejected América and now he is fighting relegation, he won the World Cup
He was going to be the highest paid in Liga MX, he rejected América and now he is fighting relegation, he won the World Cup
Posted on
Home remedies for fever – these two tricks from grandma help
Home remedies for fever – these two tricks from grandma help
Posted on
French “mercenaries” were killed on the Ukrainian front
French “mercenaries” were killed on the Ukrainian front
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News