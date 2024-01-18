Apple must stop sales of smartwatches in the US

The Apple Series 9. — © AFP

Tech giant Apple must once again stop sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States from Thursday. Apple’s request to suspend the ban was rejected by the appeal judge.

The sales ban is the result of a patent dispute. The health technology company Masimo accuses Apple of using its patented technology to measure blood oxygen levels without a license.

The American International Trade Commission, which is responsible for combating unfair trade practices, had already issued a ban in October on the sale of Apple smartwatches with a so-called blood oxygen function, such as the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models. That ban would take effect from December 24 .

Apple had the smart watches removed from the shelves “as a precaution” in December, but appealed the ruling shortly afterwards, temporarily suspending the ban. Now the judge has ruled that Apple’s appeal is unfounded.

Apple will probably opt to perform a software update that will disable the oxygen measurement or at least adjust it in such a way that it will no longer be a patent infringement.

