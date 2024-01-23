Apple overtakes Samsung and leads smartphone sales in 2023

For the first time, Apple surpassed Samsung and became the company that sold the most smartphones in the world in 2023.

According to data from market analyzes IDC and Canalys, from January to December last year, the technological giant sold 234.6 million smartphones, while Samsung would have been in second place, with the sale of 226.6 million.

The global podium continues with Xiaomi, occupying third place, with 145.9 million cell phones sold. Fourth and fifth places go to OPPO, with 103.1 million, and Transsion, with 94.9 million.

For this year, IDC predicts a major challenge for Apple to “maintain its crown”, as Huawei’s return is causing the company to lose sales in its second largest market: China.

In terms of profits, Apple has been leading for a few years, due to the high value of iPhones.

With international agencies