Apple overtakes Samsung in top smartphone sales

Samsung ended the year with a 19.4% share, followed by China’s Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion, preliminary data from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed.

The change in rankings comes after a difficult year, where consumers took it slow with smartphone upgrades and opted for cheaper phones due to high inflation and economic uncertainties.

A slower-than-expected recovery in China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, also weighed on global phone sales.

Apple and Transsion, which markets the Tecno, Infinix and itel brands, were among the top five smartphone vendors to post sales growth last year, even as the global market fell 3.2% to 1.17 billion of units, reaching the lowest level in the last decade.

“While we have seen strong growth from low-end Android players such as Transsion and Xiaomi in the second half of 2023 driven by rapid growth in emerging markets, the biggest winner is clearly Apple,” said Nabila Popal, director of research in IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team.

Samsung handset shipments fell 13.6 percent, while iPhone shipments rose 3.7 percent last year, according to IDC data.

Samsung has focused on the high-end and mid-range segment for profitability, but has lost market share in the low-end segment, said Amber Liu of research firm Canalys.

Apple, however, is facing pressure in China from a returning Huawei, as well as budget Chinese brands. The iPhone manufacturer offers discounts of up to 5% on some models in the country to attract customers.

Microsoft overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable public company on Friday as Wall Street grew increasingly concerned about demand for its iPhones and other high-end gadgets.

