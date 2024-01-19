Apple Prepares iPhone Replacement, TikTok Comes First

#Apple #Prepares #iPhone #Replacement #TikTok

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Apple Vision Pro, which is predicted to be a replacement for the iPhone in the future, will soon be launched to the public on February 2.

Apple has announced several apps that are already available for the Vision Pro. These include TikTok, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, Discovery+, MUBI, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT

Apart from several applications that are already available, users can also access other streaming services using the Safari browser on the headset, quoted from MacRumors, Friday (19/1/2024).

For your information, Vision Pro supports films in 2D and 3D formats. Apple says Disney+ and several other streaming apps will feature 3D experiences on the Vision Pro when it launches.

However, the new 3D format will only appear in a few film titles. In the future, newly released films will be immediately made in 3D, after the 2D version is released.

For starters, more than 150 films will be available in 3D to purchase or rent in the Apple TV app on the Vision Pro. These include Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Vision Pro will be sold starting at US$ 3,499 (Rp. 54 million). Interested people in the United States can start placing pre-orders on January 19, 2024, local time.

For now, Vision Pro is only available in the United States. It is not yet clear when the future iPhone will be brought to other countries, including Indonesia.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

Next Article

The price of the iPhone 15 in RI is IDR 16 million, even though it is originally IDR 7 million

(fab/fab)