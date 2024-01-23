Apple releases watchOS 10.3 with bundled new watchfaces and performance improvements

#Apple #releases #watchOS #bundled #watchfaces #performance #improvements

The end of January brings us updates from those from Apple, both for iPhone and Apple Watch. If you own a smartwatch with the bitten apple logo then you will most likely upgrade to the latest software version, watchOS 10.3. We find out what the update has in store from the lines below.

First of all, it must be established that this update is one focused on performance improvements and bug fixes. We don’t have any major new features added, Apple wanting to focus on system stability and performance here.

We have a few new watchfaces included though, but still the bulk of what’s new was seen in December’s watchOS 10.2, with better Siri integration, UI improvements and the inclusion of the swipe gesture to change watchfaces. To install the new software version you need at least 50% battery on the watch and charge it during the update process.

You must also have your iPhone updated to the latest iOS version after which you will access the Watch application on your phone and download watchOS 10.3 after which the update will begin.

