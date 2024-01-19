Apple: response to EU concerns -January 19, 2024 at 12:47 p.m.

#Apple #response #concerns #January #p.m

The European Commission announced today that it is seeking comments on commitments presented by Apple in response to concerns related to restrictions on access to NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology.

As a reminder, Apple Pay, Apple’s mobile wallet, is at the heart of the investigation because of its exclusive control over the iOS ecosystem.

The Commission preliminarily assessed that Apple held significant market power and that restrictions on access to the NFC function on iOS for third-party developers could pose competition concerns in the mobile wallet market.

In response to these fears, Apple offered commitments including opening access to NFC functionality to third-party providers, accompanied by application programming interfaces.

These commitments would be in force for ten years, and the Commission encourages all interested parties to express their views on these proposals within one month.

