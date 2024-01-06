Apple stopped this tradition after 12 years (iPhone News #1)

#Apple #stopped #tradition #years #iPhone #News

Apple has broken with tradition after twelve years and iOS 17.3 beta 2 is causing problems. This and more was this week’s top Apple and iPhone news!

After 12 years, Apple stopped this tradition

If you look at Apple’s product history, the regular updates to the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad are immediately noticeable. But for the first time since the iPad was released, Apple has not released a new version in 2023. Fortunately, this will change in 2024!

→ Where are the iPads?

iOS 17.3 beta 2 is out – but there’s a big problem

Apple has released iOS 17.3 beta 2 to developers, but you probably shouldn’t install it on your iPhone yet. The update is causing major problems among iPhone users! This is what’s going on.

→ Problems with iOS 17.3

iPhone 16 Pro models will be a lot bigger: we already know this

Since the introduction of the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has not significantly adjusted the screen sizes of the various iPhone models. This will change with the iPhone 16 series, which will be launched in 2024.

→ Larger displays?

You wish you had known this Dynamic Island trick sooner

The Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 (Plus), iPhone 15 Pro (Max) and iPhone 14 Pro (Max) has many functions. You can use it to track your timers, your current music, your ordered pizza, the score of a football match and much more. But there’s another Dynamic Island trick you can use!

→ Get more out of the Dynamic Island

ChatGPT 4 free: Microsoft Copilot is now available on your iPhone

In 2023, AI apps really sprang up like mushrooms. Microsoft introduced Bing, a chatbot that checks information on the internet in real time. But now Microsoft is launching Copilot, an app that combines the most important functions of all those apps. The app is available on both your iPhone and iPad.

→ Want to use GPT 4 for free?

Leaked photo shows prototype HomePod with display

The rumor that Apple is working on a HomePod with a display continues to circulate. A leaked photo now shows a prototype HomePod with a real display on the top. Moreover, a feature of iOS 17 is an even clearer indication of a HomePod with a display. Would you like to read along?

→ This is the prototype of the HomePod

iPhone 15 or iPhone 16: these will be the biggest differences

The iPhone 16 will be released this year and due to all the rumors we already have an idea of ​​the new phone. That is why we have listed the biggest differences between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16 for you!

→ All the differences between the iPhone 15 and 16

This is the most popular phone ever (and no, it’s not an iPhone)

A huge number of new phones are released every year. For example, both Samsung and Apple release new devices every year, but which phone is the most popular ever? We now finally have an answer to that, because a list has been published with an overview of the best-selling phones ever.

→ What is the most popular phone?

More iPhone news