Apple stops sales of its latest watches ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

#Apple #stops #sales #latest #watches #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Technologies

Apple has officially announced that it will soon stop selling its flagship Apple Watch models in the US, according to a statement to 9to5mac. As of the end of this week, customers will no longer be able to purchase the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 directly from Apple.

This strategic move is a direct consequence of the International Trade Commission’s (ITC) ruling in a wide-ranging patent dispute involving Apple and medical technology firm Masimo, centered specifically on the blood oxygen sensor technology included in Apple Watch. To comply with this decision, Apple will discontinue the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 from its US online store after 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21st. Additionally, all existing stock at Apple retail locations will be exhausted by December 24.

The ITC issued its ruling in October, upholding a judge’s January decision and moving the case over to the Biden administration for a 60-day presidential review period. During this period, President Biden reserves the right to overturn the decision, although he has not yet done so. The presidential review period expires on December 25, prompting Apple to announce this decision today to comply with the ITC’s directive.

Importantly, Apple emphasizes that the ITC ban exclusively affects sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 due to the inclusion of blood oxygen monitoring capabilities in those particular models. It’s worth noting that the lower-end Apple Watch SE, which lacks this particular sensor, remains unaffected and will continue to be available for purchase. The International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling currently restricts Apple from directly selling the affected Apple Watch models. As a result, these devices will continue to be available for purchase through alternative channels.

However, it is extremely important to note that the ITC order imposes a block on all imports of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 into the US after December 25th. Therefore, this prohibition also extends to the ability of Apple to sell these devices to distributors. If the decision is confirmed, it has the potential to subsequently affect the availability of the Apple Watch through other retailers as well.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

5

Rating 5 out of 2 votes.