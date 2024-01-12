Apple TV+ for two months free? You must not miss this chance – SMARTmania.cz

#Apple #months #free #chance #SMARTmania.cz

Apple is offering a free two-month subscription to new and existing subscribers

The Cupertino giant is generous with the opportunity to release Plan for the Family with Mark Wahlberg

The promotion also applies to the Czech Republic and can be used until January 18

Apple TV+ is one of the smaller streaming platforms, but due to its focus, it has no shortage of customers. The giant from Cupertino has decided to go the route of its own series and films, which simply cannot be found anywhere else. At the same time, he managed to get star actors and directors for his projects, so there is no need to worry about quality. After all, this is proven by, for example, the series Ted Lasso (ČSFD: 87%), The Morning Show (ČSFD: 82%), Silo (ČSFD: 81%), or the film Killers of the Blossoming Moon (ČSFD: 79%), which recently arrived on the service .

Two months free for new and existing subscribers

However, not all of us can afford to subscribe to multiple streaming services, so you need to keep an eye out for various discount events. Surprisingly, Apple TV+ doesn’t shy away from these either, with one of them running right now. If you subscribe to the service through this link, you will get Apple TV+ for two whole months for free. Apple is being generous with potential subscribers for a simple reason: the movie Plan for the Family starring Mark Wahlberg is heading to its streaming platform, and according to initial reports, it will really need some marketing support (ČSFD: 60%).

Whether you’re planning to watch an action comedy about the antics of a hitman on vacation with your family, or you’re interested in something else on Apple TV+, missing out on two free months would be a mistake. The code can be used both for new subscribers and even if you have already subscribed to Apple TV+ for some time. Don’t delay using the code – the offer is only valid until January 18.

