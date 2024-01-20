#Apple #Vision #Pro #preorder

January 19, 2024 US time: Apple opens pre-orders. Apple Vision Pro There are 3 capacities to choose from, starting at $3,499.

Apple Vision Pro is now available for pre-order in the US.

Apple Vision Pro is available in 3 storage capacity:

256GB price 3,499 dollars (approximately 124,000 baht)

512GB price 3,699 dollars (approximately 131,000 baht)

1TB price 3,899 dollars (approximately 138,000 baht)

Additional Option

AppleCare+ for Apple Vision Pro sells separately for $499 (about 18,000 baht).

ZEISS Optical sold separately for $99 (approximately 3,500 baht)

ZEISS Optical Prescription sold separately for $149 (approximately 5,300 baht)

Highlights

The design is similar to diving goggles.

Comes with an adjustable head strap.

On the glasses there is a Digital Crown button for turning to command. There is a button on the left similar to AirPods Max, and there is a speaker that supports Spatial Audio.

The frame of the glasses is made of alloy material, strong and durable.

The screen is a micro-OLED, 3-layer lens, supports 4K display, sharp colors, up to 23 million pixels.

Screen refresh rate up to 100Hz

Vision Pro comes with an M2 chip for overall processing, and an R1 chip for realistic images and video displayed on the screen.

2 main cameras, 2 bottom cameras, 2 side cameras and IR sensors (in total there are 12 cameras, 5 sensors and 6 microphones

Vision Pro has an Eyesight outer display that realistically displays the wearer’s face in 3D on the outer screen. And with Eyesight, we’re able to capture Apple’s first 3D camera view video.

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac.

Typing has a virtual keyboard, but it also supports a mouse.

The operating system uses visionOS, supporting apps such as Microsoft Team, Zoom, Webex, and others.

Watch 3D videos like Disney+

Authentication uses OpticID, unlocking with the iris.

Equipment inside the box

Apple Vision Pro with Solo Knit Band (Solo Knit Band)

Dual Loop Band Strap

glasses cover

Glasses seal pad

Glasses cleaning cloth

USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-C charger 30W

Backup battery (watch 2D video for 2.5 hours)

Order

US customers Apple Vision Pro can be pre-ordered at the Apple Store Online. In the ordering process, an iPhone or iPad model with Face ID will be required to scan faces. to measure the size of the face as well

*Apple Vision Pro is available in the US only.

*Apple Vision Pro available at Apple Stores in the US on February 2, 2024.

