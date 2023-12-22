Apple Vision Pro production is in full swing. We know when they will go on sale – SMARTmania.cz

#Apple #Vision #Pro #production #full #swing #sale #SMARTmania.cz

The Californian giant is preparing to launch its mixed reality glasses

Apple Vision Pro could go on sale as early as February next year

Currently, Apple is training employees and urging application developers

This year, Apple surprised everyone with the introduction of mixed reality smart glasses called Vision Pro, which have been speculated for several years. So far, we have not been able to convince ourselves of their qualities and we have to rely only on official information, which does not tell us much apart from the specifications. This does not mean, however, that the news from Apple’s workshop would not be looked forward to by a crowd of enthusiastic customers who can’t wait to be able to purchase, or at least try out, the glasses for almost 100 thousand crowns.

We will most likely see Apple Vision Pro at the beginning of next year

Apple, unlike other products, did not give a specific date when the Vision Pro will go on sale, but it should happen early next year. However, according to analysts, Apple is very close to launching the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. It plans to have it ready for consumers by the end of January so that it can go on sale in February 2024. A report by noted Blomberg journalist Mark Gurman says that Apple is ramping up Vision Pro production in China and has sent out emails to developers asking them to test their apps with the latest tools and submitted their products for approval.

Don’t overlook

An iPhone that you put on your head? Apple unveiled the unique Vision Pro glasses

Apple is also reportedly sending employees from its stores to headquarters to train them on the new Vision Pro, whether it’s specific specifications, sales techniques, or advice to future users — how to fit the device’s headband, change prescription lenses, and so on. Apple is apparently gearing up for a big launch, as it’s the first standalone product line since the Apple Watch in 2015. The Vision Pro is expected to fetch around $3,500 (approx. CZK 95,000 with tax), but according to speculation he is also working on a more affordable version that could be more attractive to less well-off people.

Author of the article

Dominik Vlasak

Editor, traveler, fan of technology, Star Wars and good coffee.