Apple Watch saved lives again, helped in two dangerous car accidents – SMARTmania.cz

The smart function of the Apple Watch, which will call for help if it detects a car accident, was exposed to a lot of controversy at the beginning of its launch. This was primarily due to the spontaneous activation of the function even in the event that there was no accident. Over time, however, it turned out that this gadget can also save human lives, as evidenced by the latest case from the city of Lake Pleasant, located in the American state of Arizona. The Apple Watch’s crash detection feature helped emergency responders find a man involved in an early morning car crash.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a text message from the 30-year-old man’s Apple Watch with information about his location and a message that he may have been in a car accident. Based on this information, search and rescue teams were sent to the scene of the accident. The Apple Watch user in question was finally found several hours later, having moved approximately five kilometers from the original accident site. Even so, it must be noted that without the notification from the Apple Watch, the search and rescue team would not be looking for him in the first place.

However, this is not the only case in which the Apple Watch played a key role. Paramedics in Maury County, Tenn., also credit the watch’s crash detection feature for alerting them to a serious accident on New Year’s Day. In this case, the driver’s iPhone was thrown from the car in the crash, but he was still able to contact emergency services on his behalf. “We managed to come across a place where a car was lying in the middle of a stream,” said one Maury County firefighter. “Fortunately, the occupant of the vehicle was able to get out safely, but if he had been trapped in the vehicle or had been unconscious, the notification on the iPhone would have definitely saved his life.”

Maury County officials say about 75% of iPhone crash detection calls turn out to be false alarms. Still, these rescue teams say they’d rather get fake calls than miss a real emergency.

