Apple Watch Series 10: New form factor = new bracelets?

Apple has an anniversary coming up next year: The Apple Watch was first introduced ten years ago – even if it didn’t come onto the market until 2015. Some observers assume that the manufacturer is using the birthday to deliver a new form factor for the first time for its “Series 10” or “Series X” – as well as new health functions such as measuring blood pressure or detecting sleep apnea. From Asia it is now said that Apple is still planning to work on its bracelets for the first time.

Even the Ultra can handle old tapes

So far, these have the advantage that they can be used in all generations – the only thing that needs to be taken into account is whether it is the large or the small model. Even the Apple Watch Ultra; which Apple introduced as a second model in 2022, gets along with the old bracelets, even if they sometimes look a bit narrow. With the Series 10 or Seriesx X, Apple is now supposed to change the connection. This is what the well-known X-leaker and Apple hardware prototype collector @KosutamiSan claims. According to his information on Wednesday, Apple will use the “Connectors” in the next generation of the Watch “completely rework”. Old watch bracelets are then no longer usable.

One of the big advantages of the Apple Watch is the said connection system: It has an easily accessible button and locking mechanism that makes it very easy to change the bracelets. Numerous companies make good money with these accessories – including Apple itself, which regularly shows new color collections and bracelet variants. An end to this system would certainly initially cause frustration.

Form factor remained true to itself

Quick-change systems have been around for a long time in the watch world – in luxury brands such as Cartier or Audemars Piguet. However, the second largest watch brand behind Apple, the Swiss Rolex SA, still requires its customers to either use a tool to change a watch strap or visit a watchmaker to change it. It is still unclear why Apple is changing the quick-change system – apparently it is related to a larger form factor change.

Over the years, Apple has only made subtle changes to the Watch. For example, the edge of the screen has been reduced and the clocks have been slightly larger. It has been repeatedly reported that the Apple Watch could get a flattened form factor, but so far it has proven to be a hoax. However, the competition is now using the design, such as the Watch Pro from the Nothing sub-brand CMF. The Apple Watch Series 10 or X is expected to be presented in September 2024.

