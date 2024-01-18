Apple Watch will lose a key feature in the US. Because of the patent war

#Apple #Watch #lose #key #feature #patent #war

The nine-series Apple Watch will primarily offer higher performance, the more powerful Apple S9 chip is hidden inside.

Higher performance opens up new possibilities for the watch. For example, requests to Siri are not directed through the watch to the connected iPhone, but are processed directly in the watch.

At first glance, the watch looks the same as the previous generation, but it offers a completely new way of control – double tap. This is very useful in practice, for example, you don’t need to touch the screen to answer a call, you simply double tap your thumb and index finger on top of each other on the hand you wear the watch on. It can also be used for other functions of the watch, stopping music, alarm clock, etc.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Apple Watch Series 9

The touch screen of the watch can work with brightness from one to 2000 nits, which is a higher value than its predecessor. The watch screen from the ninth generation should thus be better readable in bright sunlight.

Speech recognition has also been improved, which according to Apple representatives is 25% better than the previous generation.

The new ability to search for a connected iPhone is also a neat gadget – you can see the distance and direction where your smartphone is located directly on the watch’s display.

The battery on the Watch Series 9 lasts 18 hours in normal mode. In power saving mode, it lasts up to twice as long, i.e. up to 36 hours.

Superior durability

The top model Watch Ultra, which now has the number two in its name, has also been improved. The Ultra 2 is based on the same chip as the Watch Series 9, i.e. the Apple S9 processor.

There is also double tap support for easier control of the watch. The display boasts a brightness of 3000 nits.

The battery on the Watch Ultra 2 model lasts 36 hours in normal mode. In energy saving mode, owners can look forward to up to double the value, i.e. up to 72 hours of battery life.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The premium model also thinks about athletes, for example it can analyze running technique, including leg oscillation. It then analyzes the collected data and evaluates how the user could achieve better results. The second generation also brings software gadgets, the watch focuses more on cycling, diving and running.

The watch should be very durable thanks to the titanium body, the display is protected by sapphire glass and offers the largest working surface we have seen so far in an Apple watch, the dial is set in a 49 mm case.

The Ultra model is fully waterproof and meets the MIL-STD-810H military certification. It boasts a built-in GPS antenna or depth gauge. In emergency situations, the built-in siren will also come in handy.