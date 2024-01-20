Apple watches have never been cheaper. You can now buy Watch SE for 5990 CZK – MobilMania.cz

#Apple #watches #cheaper #buy #Watch #CZK #MobilMania.cz

The post-Christmas sale is coming to an end at Datart, and one of the best events is related to watches Apple Watch SE 2 se 44mm case. The store sells them for CZK 5,990 in a sporty white version. So far, no last generation Apple Watch has ever been sold cheaper. The manufacturer itself charges CZK 7,790, and domestic sellers mostly stick to that.

By the way, they refer to this model as Watch SE (2022) in the catalogs, while they also have Watch SE (2023) in the menu. But there is no such thing. Apple didn’t introduce another version last year, it just made the year-old one cheaper by seven hundred. In terms of hardware, they are identical, only Czech stores sell the 2023 version.

Series 6 Series 7 SE 2 Series 8 Series 9 case 40 and 44 mm 41 and 45 mm 40 and 44 mm 41 and 45 mm 41 and 45 mm dust resistance no no no IP6X IP6X display 1000 nits, AOD 1000 nits, AOD 1000 nits 1000 nits, AOD 2000 nits, AOD SoC Apple S6 Apple S7 Apple S8 Apple S8 Apple S9 Storage 32 GB 32 GB 32 GB 32 GB 64 GB Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5 GHz 2.4 + 5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2 ,4 + 5 GHz 2.4 + 5 GHz Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 5.3 5.3 5.3 UWB Chip U1 Chip U1 No Chip U1 Chip U2 GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou heart rate sensor 3rd gen. 3rd gen. 2nd gen. 3rd gen. 3rd gen. SpO2 sensor yes yes no yes yes ECG yes yes no yes yes thermometer no no no yes yes extra features – – car accident detection car accident detection car accident detection, side button, double tap gesture fast charging no yes no yes yes

The most affordable Apple Watch has a few limitations compared to the higher Series models. Always-on display, ECG measurement and oxygen saturation are missing. They do not support UWB for accurate local search, they contain older and less accurate heart rate sensors. You also have to forget about fast charging.

In short, it is a lifestyle watch for undemanding athletes who place more emphasis on smart functions, applications and connections with other Apple devices. Watch SE measures daily activity and sleep, you can use them to make phone calls, pay, unlock your Mac, navigate the city, listen to music, and they’ll also tell you when to subtract or add.

