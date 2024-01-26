Apple will be the first company to use TSMC’s 2nm chips

#Apple #company #TSMCs #2nm #chips

In a world of ever-evolving technology, Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) are at the forefront of innovation. Recently, it was announced that Apple will be the first company to benefit from the new 2-nanometer chips produced by TSMC, marking a significant step in the advancement of semiconductor technology.

TSMC plans to begin production of 2-nanometer chips in the second half of 2025. This technology uses GAAFET (Gate-All-Around Field-Effect Transistor), which allows for smaller transistors and lower operating voltages, resulting in faster speeds large and improved energy efficiency. These chips are expected to be used in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models, offering superior performance and an improved user experience.

“The adoption of 2-nanometer technology by Apple and TSMC represents a giant leap in the semiconductor industry. This will lead to faster, more energy efficient and capable devices„

The collaboration between Apple and TSMC in the development of 2-nanometer chips is not only a triumph for these two companies, but also an indicator of the direction in which the technology is headed. As we approach the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro, the industry is eagerly waiting to see how this technology will revolutionize the smartphone market and influence future innovations.