Apple’s head of product design moves to LoveFrom to make AI hardware – Image and sound – News

There seems to be enough demand, but the small iPhones always seemed to be launched hopelessly poorly. After the SE-2016, quite a few people wanted a new iPhone, as long as it was small. That only came with the SE-2020. The 12-mini only came six months later – in the meantime, many people had already made the switch to the SE-2020 and were actually quite satisfied with the device. The 12-mini was quite a flop. In addition to the bad timing, the large price difference probably also played a role. A year later the (also very pricey) 13-mini arrived, but the SE-2020 was not yet worn out. Another six months later, the much less pricey SE-2022 was launched. These devices were all fishing in the same pond: people who primarily see an iPhone as an ordinary, handy phone that should fit in your pocket and who did not want to pay the top price for an iPhone.

It was only with the announcement that Apple would no longer be launching a new SE or a new mini that the SE-2022 and the 13-mini seemed to be on the rise. The 13 mini has now been discontinued, the SE-2022 has not yet. The SE-4 appears to be based on the iPhone 14, in short, not a mini. There’s going to be a hole. I hope that my 13-mini will last a long time.

I have no idea how Apple does market analysis, but, with my lay marketing knowledge, I can’t help but think that they have simply made several mistakes: in terms of timing and price positioning. Apple doesn’t seem to understand this part of the market well. When I read the international forums, there is plenty of demand for handy (and affordable) new minis instead of larger, more fashion-oriented devices. That’s why I’m not really sad about Tan’s departure and Ivy’s earlier departure, I also wonder what role Cook played here. As far as I’m concerned, a new wind may be blowing.