Apple’s huge launch is coming, more details have been leaked

#Apples #huge #launch #coming #details #leaked

According to some news, production is already in full swing, and the company will present a completely new product in a few months.

As Infostart reported in June, Apple has already held a presentation on the Vision Pro mixed reality glasses. At the time, it was promised that the device could debut in early 2024, and now it seems that this may even hold its place.

As hvg.hu wrote, quoting Mark Gurman, an analyst familiar with Bloomberg Apple matters, the production of the Vision Pro has been “running at full speed” at Apple’s Chinese manufacturing partners for weeks. The specialist reported on the events based on several anonymous sources, according to which the company’s goal is to have the first pieces for customers ready by the end of January, and to be able to start sales in February. Of course, this requires that there are no interruptions in production until then.

This video was made during the presentation in June:

According to Gurman, employees of the stores have already been invited to Vision Pro training and are preparing the stores, as well as encouraging developers to write applications for the visionOS operating system, which is the basis of the glasses.