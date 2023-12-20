Apple’s updated CarPlay will come to cars in 2024, first from Aston Martin – Image and sound – News

#Apples #updated #CarPlay #cars #Aston #Martin #Image #sound #News

Apple has announced that the updated version of CarPlay will be available in cars next year. For now, the company has only said that the new CarPlay version will be available for Aston Martin. Apple also shows what the new CarPlay looks like in a Porsche.

With CarPlay, drivers can connect their iPhone to a car, where the two can communicate with each other and the driver can, for example, play music in the car via Spotify. Apple announced a new version of CarPlay in the middle of last year, in which CarPlay can control more screens and display more information on them.

In addition, an iPhone receives more information about the car in this new CarPlay version. For example, CarPlay must have access to the car’s climate control, the seat and steering wheel heating, and the FM radio antenna. The current version of CarPlay is similar to Android Auto and mainly takes over a car’s infotainment screen. The idea is that by being able to exchange more information between car and phone, and having the phone take over more screens, drivers will have to switch less often between CarPlay and the car manufacturer’s operating system.

Apple informed Cool Hunting, among others, that Aston Martin will deliver the new generation of CarPlay in cars next year. The company shows images of what the new version of CarPlay looks like. In the Aston Martin example, CarPlay takes over the instrument panel with the tachometer and speedometer, as well as the infotainment screen. When introducing the new CarPlay version, Apple said that users can also choose different instrument panels themselves. Apple says this instrument cluster was co-developed with Aston Martin.

In addition to the Aston Martin, Apple also shows images of the new CarPlay version in a Porsche. It is not yet known when Porsche will offer the new CarPlay version to customers. In addition to Aston Martin and Porsche, Apple said a year and a half ago that the new CarPlay version should also come to Audi, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo cars, among others.

The top two images are of the updated CarPlay version in an Aston Martin, the bottom two images are of the updated CarPlay version in a Porsche.