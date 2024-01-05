Applicants will be subject to a test

President Andry Rajoelina sets strict criteria for appointing ministers

From today, the Prime Minister will work on the composition of his government. In person, the Head of State set the tone on the criteria and conditions for appointment.

Notice to amateurs. Following the appointment of the Prime Minister, at the Iavoloha State Palace yesterday, Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, called on all those who consider themselves to meet the criteria to sit in the government, to apply.

However, the Head of State immediately announces that the selection criteria will be “strict”. A first in history, the appointment of ministers will no longer be made on paper. According to President Rajoelina, each applicant will have to pass “a test” to assess whether they really have the skills necessary for the position to which they aspire. If he really masters his field.

A concrete curriculum vitae (CV) is no longer enough to hope to join the Executive team. You will first have to prove yourself. The other innovation is that before taking office, each minister will have to “take an oath”. It is an oath of probity, but also, to fulfill their responsibilities in righteousness. This swearing-in “will be accompanied by the signing of a commitment, before the nation”.

To hear the presidential speech, before their appointment, each minister will undertake in writing, “to leave their functions or to be immediately dismissed if they do not carry out their task as they should”. In addition to probity and uprightness, the ability to work quickly, self-sacrifice in the quest for the well-being of the population, the constant quest for common well-being, as well as the preservation of the superior interest of the nation , are the other boxes that aspiring ministers will have to fill.

Obstacle

Thus, those who consider themselves to meet presidential expectations can submit their CV to the Prime Minister, in Mahazoarivo, and a copy to the Presidency of the Republic, in Ambohitsorohitra, from tomorrow. The President of the Republic insists, moreover, on the criterion of probity. To hear it, this is an imperative. And the morality investigations will be particularly meticulous, he announces.

On his way, the tenant of Iavoloha also warns from the outset that there will be zero tolerance against any act of corruption. “All those who engage in corruption will be severely punished. There will be no exceptions, no cronyism, no indulgence. The corrupt will be punished,” he declared. Sanctions against possible acts of corruption perpetrated by state decision-makers will be applied on the basis of the laws in force, according to the presidential speech.

A major obstacle, however, obstructs legal proceedings against senior state officials, including members of the government. This is the privilege of jurisdiction that is the High Court of Justice (HCJ). According to the Constitution, ministers are among the senior personalities who “are criminally responsible, before the High Court of Justice, for acts performed relating to the exercise of their functions, for acts qualified as crimes or misdemeanors at the time they were committed ”.

The indictment of persons liable to trial before the HCJ requires a tedious parliamentary procedure and for ministers, it requires the green light from the absolute majority of deputies. So far, no procedure for indictment of a high-ranking person who can be brought before the HCJ has been successful. She is systematically sidelined by the Lower House. It remains to be seen whether the sword of Damocles that is immediate dismissal will be enough to dissuade future ministers from transgressing the obligation of probity.