Applicants will be subject to a test

President Andry Rajoelina sets strict criteria for appointing ministers

From today, the Prime Minister will work on the composition of his government. In person, the Head of State set the tone on the criteria and conditions for appointment.

Notice to amateurs. Following the appointment of the Prime Minister, at the Iavoloha State Palace yesterday, Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, called on all those who consider themselves to meet the criteria to sit in the government, to apply.

However, the Head of State immediately announces that the selection criteria will be “strict”. A first in history, the appointment of ministers will no longer be made on paper. According to President Rajoelina, each applicant will have to pass “a test” to assess whether they really have the skills necessary for the position to which they aspire. If he really masters his field.

A concrete curriculum vitae (CV) is no longer enough to hope to join the Executive team. You will first have to prove yourself. The other innovation is that before taking office, each minister will have to “take an oath”. It is an oath of probity, but also, to fulfill their responsibilities in righteousness. This swearing-in “will be accompanied by the signing of a commitment, before the nation”.

To hear the presidential speech, before their appointment, each minister will undertake in writing, “to leave their functions or to be immediately dismissed if they do not carry out their task as they should”. In addition to probity and uprightness, the ability to work quickly, self-sacrifice in the quest for the well-being of the population, the constant quest for common well-being, as well as the preservation of the superior interest of the nation , are the other boxes that aspiring ministers will have to fill.

Also Read:  PRESIDENTIAL IN DR CONGO - Hery Rajaonarimampianina chairs the African Union observation mission

Obstacle

Thus, those who consider themselves to meet presidential expectations can submit their CV to the Prime Minister, in Mahazoarivo, and a copy to the Presidency of the Republic, in Ambohitsorohitra, from tomorrow. The President of the Republic insists, moreover, on the criterion of probity. To hear it, this is an imperative. And the morality investigations will be particularly meticulous, he announces.

On his way, the tenant of Iavoloha also warns from the outset that there will be zero tolerance against any act of corruption. “All those who engage in corruption will be severely punished. There will be no exceptions, no cronyism, no indulgence. The corrupt will be punished,” he declared. Sanctions against possible acts of corruption perpetrated by state decision-makers will be applied on the basis of the laws in force, according to the presidential speech.

A major obstacle, however, obstructs legal proceedings against senior state officials, including members of the government. This is the privilege of jurisdiction that is the High Court of Justice (HCJ). According to the Constitution, ministers are among the senior personalities who “are criminally responsible, before the High Court of Justice, for acts performed relating to the exercise of their functions, for acts qualified as crimes or misdemeanors at the time they were committed ”.

The indictment of persons liable to trial before the HCJ requires a tedious parliamentary procedure and for ministers, it requires the green light from the absolute majority of deputies. So far, no procedure for indictment of a high-ranking person who can be brought before the HCJ has been successful. She is systematically sidelined by the Lower House. It remains to be seen whether the sword of Damocles that is immediate dismissal will be enough to dissuade future ministers from transgressing the obligation of probity.

Also Read:  Commercial KV - 6th round failed, warning strikes continue

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

a professor of history and geography placed under protection by the Academy of Versailles
a professor of history and geography placed under protection by the Academy of Versailles
Posted on
Tech: The drug that Trump also took as a miracle drug could have caused the death of many thousands of coronavirus patients
Tech: The drug that Trump also took as a miracle drug could have caused the death of many thousands of coronavirus patients
Posted on
Medina will have set up a secret operation. Goal? Debt below 100%
Medina will have set up a secret operation. Goal? Debt below 100%
Posted on
The VIPER rover is already half finished – Kosmonautix.cz
The VIPER rover is already half finished – Kosmonautix.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News