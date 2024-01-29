Apply thyme oil to your feet and see the miracle…

#Apply #thyme #oil #feet #miracle..

Thyme, which has properties that will end the pharmaceutical industry, is under the spotlight of researchers…

Thyme, which is much more than a spice that adds flavor to dishes, is valued because it contains the substance “carvacrol”.

Thyme, considered the most valuable herb in the world, can heal everything unwanted in the body when used correctly.

An intensive study is being carried out to prove that there are no types of bacteria, microbes or viruses that thyme cannot affect.

One way to use thyme is to extract its essence. The oil obtained from its leaves works miracles when applied to some areas.

A particularly recommended spot is the bottom of the feet…

See what applying thyme oil on the bottom of your feet does!

Effect of thyme oil

Applying thyme oil to the soles of the feet is one of the most commonly used methods. It is known that this cures colds and is good for upper respiratory tract diseases such as cough and bronchitis.

The natural antiseptic and antibacterial properties of thyme oil can help prevent problems such as athlete’s foot.

Additionally, it cleans dead skin cells on the feet and renews the skin.

Thanks to the analgesic properties of thyme oil, it can also be good for foot pain and muscle tension.