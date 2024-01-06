Applying Guerrilla War Strategy, Al-Qassam Brigade Slaughters 8 Israeli Soldiers in Khan Younis

The Israeli army was massacred by Hamas, which implemented a guerrilla warfare strategy. Photo/

GAZA – Al-Qassam Brigades that its fighters have massacred eight Israeli soldiers in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis. This is a form of success in the guerrilla warfare strategy implemented by the Hamas military wing.

Hamas’ armed wing also said that they had detonated an anti-personnel device targeting Israeli troops inside a building in Khuza’a, another town located east of Khan Younis, resulting in many Israeli soldiers being killed and injured.

In al-Bureij refugee camp, the Hamas group said its fighters destroyed two Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells.

Earlier on Friday, fighters from the Qassam Brigades clashed with nine Israeli soldiers in Bani Suhaila. They added that Israeli helicopters were present to transport the dead and injured.

Meanwhile, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh has called on Blinken to use his current Middle East tour to end Israeli “aggression.”

Haniyeh said in a video message that he hoped Blinken had “learned the lessons of the last three months” and also called on him to end “the occupation of all Palestinian land”.

US support for Israel’s military campaign “has led to unprecedented massacres and war crimes against our people in Gaza”, Haniyeh said.

The senior Hamas figure, based in Qatar, also urged regional leaders who will meet Blinken to tell him that stability in the Middle East is “inextricably linked to the Palestinian struggle”.

