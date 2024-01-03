APPOINTMENT OF THE PRIME MINISTER – Ntsay tops the list of IRD deputies

IRD deputies will present to the President of the Republic the list of Prime Ministers, this day or tomorrow

The elected representatives of the majority in the National Assembly met at the ARENA, in Ivandry, headquarters of the presidential camp, yesterday. It was a question of drawing up a list of three to present to Andry Rajoelina.

It’s done. An informed source confides that the deputies of the parliamentary group “Isika rehetra miaraka amin’i Andry Rajoelina” (IRD), made their choice regarding the list of three names of Prime Ministers to present to the President of the Republic. The name of Christian Ntsay, outgoing Prime Minister, is in pole position.

“The meeting is over. We have collected signatures for the approval of the list to be presented to the President,” indicates the source. During a few aside and off-the-record discussions, other IRD elected officials confirmed the information. The meeting in question took place at the ARENA, Ivandry, headquarters of the presidential camp, yesterday, mid-afternoon. The end of year holidays have barely ended, so politics is taking over again.

The IRD deputies met at the ARENA, Ivandry, at 3 p.m. yesterday. The meeting was organized in response to the request of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic. In his end-of-year speech and presentation of New Year’s wishes on Sunday, the tenant of Iavoloha declared, “We are continuing to put in place governance structures. Also, I am waiting for the majority group in the National Assembly to present three names, so that I can choose and appoint the Prime Minister”.

Paragraph 1 of Article 54 of the Constitution provides that “the President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, presented by the majority party or group of parties in the National Assembly”. This majority line in the Lower House is made up of the IRD parliamentary group. Proposing a list of names of Prime Ministers, so that the Head of State can make his choice, has become a practice on which political actors agree.

Likewise, political actors agreed that the presentation of one or more names of Prime Ministers could be done outside of the parliamentary session. The Orange deputies thus decided on the list of three names to present to the tenant of Iavoloha. At the top of this list is the name of Prime Minister Ntsay. If we stick to the whispers behind the scenes, in fact, the tenant of Mahazoarivo, who resigned, is in a good place to be renewed.

Continuity

Following the proclamation of his re-election by the High Constitutional Court (HCC), on December 1, in Ambohidahy, President Rajoelina already suggested that “You don’t change a winning team”. Words that he has already said to IRD deputies, at the Iavoloha State Palace, during the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister, in July 2019.

Regarding the other two names, the sources are less telling. Before the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic, two names were circulated as possible favorites to sit as prime minister. Since the re-election of Andry Rajoelina the names of Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala, former Minister of National Education, and Valery Ramonjavelo, Minister of Transport and Meteorology, have been whispered as in the short list of Prime Ministers.

Yesterday, however, the deputies questioned about these two names avoided the subject. “We have completed the list. Now, it is up to the President to make his choice and appoint the Prime Minister,” replies an elected official from the Capital. In any case, the inclusion of Christian Ntsay’s name in the list is not accidental. Especially since the outcome of the last parliamentary session reinforces the unease that exists between the current tenant of Mahazoarivo and some of the members of the National Assembly, including majority deputies and their allies.

“Continuity”, would be the watchword which would have determined this choice to include the name of Christian Ntsay in the list to be presented to the tenant of Iavoloha. “We will reassess the question after the legislative elections,” adds a voice within the Oranges. She indicates, moreover, “we are thinking of presenting these names to him tomorrow afternoon [aujourd’hui], or Thursday”, indicates one of them. Deputies are still on their way to Antananarivo. Others, because of the cyclone, will not be there.

“There are those who will arrive tonight or tomorrow, and who will sign the presentation document tomorrow [aujourd’hui]. Others have already signed it by proxy,” adds one of the sources. At first glance, it will be a strong delegation of Orange deputies who will make the official presentation of the three names of Prime Ministers to Andry Rajoelina. The ceremony is expected to be held at the Iavoloha State Palace.

The same scene was already played by IRD deputies, in July 2019, during the presentation of the Prime Minister’s name at the Iavoloha State Palace. The presence in large numbers of members of the majority group at the Tsimbazaza institution will be a way of affirming that the choices presented to the Head of State are unequivocal.