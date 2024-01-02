APPOINTMENT OF THE PRIME MINISTER – Rajoelina asks for three names from the majority

Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister during the first term of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic addressed the question of the future government in his speech to the nation on Sunday. He asks the majority in the National Assembly to propose three names of Prime Ministers.

Three names to choose from. This is what Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, “expects” from the majority in the National Assembly. A statement regarding the appointment of the future Prime Minister.

Rarely, the tenant of Iavoloha tackles head-on a political subject that holds public opinion in suspense. A change of style which could indicate a change in his management of political affairs. In any case, the appointment of the future Prime Minister and the composition of the next government were among the subjects included in the end of year speech and New Year’s greetings from the Head of State on Sunday.

“We are continuing to put in place governance structures. Also, I am waiting for the majority group in the National Assembly to present three names, so that I can choose and appoint the Prime Minister,” declares Andry Rajoelina. According to paragraph 1 of article 54 of the Constitution, “the President of the Republic appoints the Prime Minister, presented by the majority party or group of parties in the National Assembly”.

Although there have been some defections, the parliamentary group “Isika rehetra miaraka amin’i Andry Rajoelina” remains the juggernaut of the Lower House. The Oranges still dominate this institution head and shoulders. This practice of proposing a list of Prime Ministers is not a new practice. In 2014, two names were proposed to Hery Rajaonarimampianina, former President of the Republic.

Just after the special session marking the start of the mandate of the current deputies, in July 2019, the IRD group had already “presented” a list of three names to Andry Rajoelina so that he could make his choice on the one he would appoint to the presidency. head of government.

Strict criteria

At first glance, the Orange parliamentarians will use the same formula this time. The same approach to creating the list of Prime Ministers will also probably be used.

The presentation of “the list” of potential heads of government will take place outside the parliamentary session. Here again, the practice is not new. Sticking to previous episodes of change of government, the IRD deputies will meet in person for some and by videoconference for others, in order to draw up the list of their favorite to sit at the Mahazoarivo Palace. A delegation or all the members of the Orange parliamentary group will then submit the names to the President.

After his appointment, “the Prime Minister will select and propose the people who will compose the government,” adds Andry Rajoelina. The last paragraph of Article 54 of the Basic Law provides that “upon the proposal of the Prime Minister, he [le président de la République] appoints the members of the government and terminates their functions”. In his end-of-year speech, the tenant of Iavoloha shared the criteria which will determine the appointment of future ministers.

Andry Rajoelina immediately warns that, “neither communication campaigns, nor petitions and collection of signatures [en faveur d’une personnalité]” will have no influence on the appointment of members of the government. “The competence and technicality to realize the vision that we have outlined to develop the Country, but above all, the prioritization of the best interests of the nation”, are the criteria which will determine its choices, he announces.

“The vision we are implementing to develop Madagascar is too important. Also, it requires strict criteria in the designation of ministers. Since the population demands rapid and quantifiable results,” maintains the Head of State. Will and self-sacrifice to serve the nation, integrity and uprightness, ability to work quickly and experience are also criteria required of candidates.

In his speech on Sunday, Andry Rajoelina did not, however, give a deadline to the IRD group for submitting the list of names of Prime Ministers. “We will follow all these steps with dignity and calm,” he said. Indiscretions whisper that steps to this effect should begin “as early as this week”. The objective would be to have a new government before the end of the month, “see during this first half of January”.